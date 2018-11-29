This Boy Was Allowed To Hold His Fragile Brother, And His Mom Was Beyond Emotional At The Sight

By James Cannon
November 29, 2018
Image: Jessica Marotta via Love What Matters

For some young children, there are few things more exciting than discovering that their parents are having another baby. Six-year-old Mikey Marotta can certainly attest to that, as he became a big brother in March 2018. However, when he held his fragile sibling for the first time, mom Jessica was overcome with emotion.

Image: Facebook/Jessica Marotta

Residents of Melrose, Massachusetts, Jessica and her husband Michael Marotta received an unexpected surprise a month into their engagement. Indeed, the former discovered that she was pregnant with their first child. Following a whirlwind year, the pair then got married and became parents to baby Mikey.

Image: Facebook/Jessica Marotta

As their son started to get older, though, he had a very specific wish. “[Mikey] was always asking, ‘When am I going to get my baby brother?’” Jessica told People magazine in July 2018. “It’s really hard to get you a baby brother. So we’d just say, ‘When it’s time.’”

