This Boy Was Allowed To Hold His Fragile Brother, And His Mom Was Beyond Emotional At The Sight

For some young children, there are few things more exciting than discovering that their parents are having another baby. Six-year-old Mikey Marotta can certainly attest to that, as he became a big brother in March 2018. However, when he held his fragile sibling for the first time, mom Jessica was overcome with emotion.

Residents of Melrose, Massachusetts, Jessica and her husband Michael Marotta received an unexpected surprise a month into their engagement. Indeed, the former discovered that she was pregnant with their first child. Following a whirlwind year, the pair then got married and became parents to baby Mikey.

As their son started to get older, though, he had a very specific wish. “[Mikey] was always asking, ‘When am I going to get my baby brother?’” Jessica told People magazine in July 2018. “It’s really hard to get you a baby brother. So we’d just say, ‘When it’s time.’”

