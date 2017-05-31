Mom’s Baby Was Covered In Bruises After Daycare – And What The Cameras Caught Was Beyond Distressing

ADVERTISEMENT

Having received a phone call from the daycare center, these concerned parents went to pick up their baby girl. But when they saw her face covered in bruises, they knew there had to be more to the story.

Married couple Tracy and Pasha Blinov are the loving parents of a beautiful baby girl called Eliana. The family live in Missoula, Montana, where, unfortunately, something traumatic happened to them.

The story started in March 2017 when the Blinovs took their daughter to their local daycare center. They arrived at the facility, which is called Busy Hands, and dropped off Eliana as usual.

