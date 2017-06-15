This Mom’s Baby Was Plummeting Towards His Death, But Her Heroic Reaction Left Onlookers Speechless

May 16, 2016, started like any other morning for Jennifer Duncan. As she drove her eight-month-old son to school, however, her life would change forever. After getting into a fender bender on the highway, Duncan removed her son from the car and moved to safety. Incredibly, another crash then unfolded before her eyes and a vehicle came hurtling toward her. As a result, she and her baby were thrown over the side of the bridge.
Duncan, who is 24 years old and comes from Waco, Texas, had woken up at 6:00 a.m. as usual. On her way to drop off her son, Daniel Vela, at day care she headed over the I-35 bridge above Fourth Street. It was there that her life would change forever.
At around 7:00 a.m., Duncan was involved in a collision with a vehicle on the bridge. The other driver was subsequently named as 25-year-old Ashley Michelle Anderson from Keller, Texas. Although further details of the incident are sketchy, it was described by local news station KXXV as a mere “fender bender.”
