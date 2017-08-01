This Mom’s Husband Left After She Was Disfigured By A Campfire – But Her Comeback Was Extraordinary

ADVERTISEMENT

The searing white heat of the agonizing pain was unbearable as young Courtney Waldon collapsed to the floor. The fire flash engulfed her pretty face and the gasoline on her skin swept the flames across her body. Just moments before, she and her husband had been enjoying a peaceful romantic evening in front of a campfire. Now she was in hell; her life changed forever.

Medics only just managed to save the comprehensively burnt 27-year-old’s life following the horrific incident in September 2016, but it came at a heavy personal cost for Waldon. She lost her looks, her husband and her home. The woman from Tallapoosa, Georgia, has injuries so severe she will never work again. Some people would have given up, but Waldon vowed to find the strength to carry on – for the sake of her five-year-old daughter, Caroline.

Waldon knew she would have to face the considerable challenges of recovery, rehabilitation and taking care of a small child alone, when her husband of four months left her – just two weeks after she got home from hospital. Mitch Cobb departed – telling Waldon he “couldn’t handle her” – leaving Waldon homeless and jobless, with no idea how she would pay for mounting medical bills and a roof over her daughter’s head. Meanwhile, word of her plight got around, and the community of Tallapoosa began to rally round.

