One Month After This Guy Got His Socks Wet, He Had To Have A Double Amputation

ADVERTISEMENT

Although spending the night in your car may not be the first option that comes to mind when you think of how to get a good night’s sleep, it wouldn’t necessarily be a dangerous one. But reddit user Forlurn’s decision to sleep in his car had life-changing consequences.

Finding yourself stuck outside in freezing cold temperatures is not an ideal way to spend a night, especially when the surrounding area is covered in snow. Imagine standing by your car and taking in the picturesque but chilly view – would you decide to stay outside?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Forlurn had to make that decision, and his choice triggered a series of events that would see him left with severe injuries. What’s more, after the incident occurred, the reddit user decided to detail his experiences in a post on the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT