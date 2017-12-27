The 20 Most Dangerous Jobs On The Planet

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re sitting in your office reading this, you might be dreaming of doing something a little more daring. But while flying through the bush or milking a snake may give you an adrenaline boost, it may also just kill you. So if you’re looking for reassurance that spending eight hours a day in front of a computer isn’t actually the worst way to while away your week, read on.

20. Snake milker

Snake milkers aren’t extracting literal milk from their slippery serpent subjects as a milker does from sheep or a cow. Instead, they’re removing poisonous venoms from the likes of rattlesnakes and cobras, to be used in antidotes (or “antivenoms”). Either way, forcing a snake to release its venom isn’t exactly the safest job you’ll ever see.

19. Crocodile wrestler

It’s not exactly the most widespread career choice out there, but in one particular zoo in Thailand, you can actually get a job as a crocodile wrestler. If you fancy sticking your head inside a crocodile’s mouth, that is. Yes, that’s just one of the duties of the performers, who also have to catch crocs with their bare hands for guests’ entertainment.

