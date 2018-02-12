After A Mother Adopted These Two Chinese Girls, She Revealed The Rude Comments People Say To Them

By Andrea Marchiano
February 12, 2018
There’s a reason why mothers are sometimes called “mama bears” when they protect and defend their children: ferociously they prevent harm and hurt from reaching their babies, no matter how old the babies grow to be.

Consequently, one Virginia woman did just that, over and over again, in the face of rude comments people made to her and her daughters, who were adopted from China. No, they didn’t look like their mom but, yes, they were a family — and she was going to make a big statement to teach the world a lesson.

Kim Kelley-Wagner had spent her whole life wanting to be a mother. However, it wasn’t until she flipped open an issue of Time magazine and read a story about orphans half a world away that she knew her babies would come from China.

