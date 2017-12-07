This Mother Was Arrested For Stealing Groceries. Then Police Saw That Her Kids Hadn’t Eaten In Days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two North Carolina police officers thought it was a routine call in late 2017, but it ended up affecting them deeply. It all started when the men responded to a report of a theft from a store in Hillsborough, NC. A local woman had allegedly stolen groceries from a supermarket, but what the cops found out about the perpetrator gave them both food for thought.

The store theft on November 4, 2017, was spotted by staff at the outlet of local grocery chain Food Lion as it was in progress. They watched as the female shoplifter took food off the shelves and then left the supermarket in the south of Hillsborough without paying. The manager gave chase and followed the perp out to the store’s parking lot. As the thief got into her ride and sped away, the Food Lion boss was able to take a note of the car model and license plate number.

The manager wasted no time in informing the cops about the theft and the details of the gray Pontiac Vibe getaway car. Hillsborough is a small community, and there was little doubt that the police would pinch their perp. However, the shoplifter knew that too. Her name was Theresa West, and she knew she was in trouble. Speaking later to local newspaper The Herald-Sun, the 44-year-old said, “I knew they had me. I could see ’em taking my tag when I drove off.”

