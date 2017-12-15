This Mother Charges Her Relatives For The Family Christmas Meal – And The Internet Is Outraged

ADVERTISEMENT

For many families, Christmas is the most expensive time of the year. So, when one mom-of-four came up with a clever idea to save some money, she decided to share her idea with the world. However, it turned out that not everyone agreed with her suggestion.

Gemma Andrews lives in the U.K. with her partner and her four children. And in 2017 Andrews’ family was about to grow even larger. That’s because the school teacher was expecting her fifth child.

Needless to say, Andrews enjoys having a full house. That’s probably why she has volunteered to host Christmas Day dinner at her home for a whole decade. Another reason the expectant mom didn’t mind cooking was because it allowed her to manage her son’s food allergies.

