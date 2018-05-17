As This Mother Cradled Her Newborn, She Saw A Hidden Message Beneath The Baby’s Blanket

ADVERTISEMENT

Chad McDevitt and his girlfriend Lauren had just welcomed a baby girl, and, like most newborns, she had been securely swaddled by the hospital’s nurses. But that didn’t stop her mom from untucking the blanket to look at her baby – and that’s when she found a message hidden beneath it.

Lauren, already mom to a son named Kaden, gave birth to her daughter Everly in November of 2014. As most families do, the mother and father’s relatives gathered in a hospital room in Taylor Mill, Kentucky, to meet the newborn, who was just 24 hours old.

Lauren’s aunt was enjoying her turn to hold Everly when she realized the baby needed a little attention from her parents – she had a dirty diaper. So, the aunt handed her over to Chad, who gave her a kiss before passing her on to Lauren.

