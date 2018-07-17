This Mother Was Down To Her Last $20. Then She Found An Envelope That Answered Her Kids’ Prayers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Moore Gruver checked her bank account – she only had $20 to get her through the rest of the week. Her three children prayed that she might find a little more money for them to have ice cream. Then an envelope appeared.

Gruver served as the matriarch of her family, which she had built relatively quickly. She gave birth to three kids – two boys and one girl – in less than five years, having undergone fertility treatments for a couple of years to make motherhood possible.

But she wasn’t just a mom – Gruver pursued seemingly disparate interests in her career and personal life. She worked as a paramedic, but she had also studied philosophy, human resources and creative writing at Houghton College.

