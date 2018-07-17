This Mother Was Down To Her Last $20. Then She Found An Envelope That Answered Her Kids’ Prayers

By Andrea Marchiano
July 17, 2018
Image: Facebook/Sara Moore Gruver
Image: Facebook/Sara Moore Gruver

Sara Moore Gruver checked her bank account – she only had $20 to get her through the rest of the week. Her three children prayed that she might find a little more money for them to have ice cream. Then an envelope appeared.

Image: Facebook/Sara Moore Gruver
Image: Facebook/Sara Moore Gruver

Gruver served as the matriarch of her family, which she had built relatively quickly. She gave birth to three kids – two boys and one girl – in less than five years, having undergone fertility treatments for a couple of years to make motherhood possible.

Image: Facebook/Sara Moore Gruver
Image: Facebook/Sara Moore Gruver

But she wasn’t just a mom – Gruver pursued seemingly disparate interests in her career and personal life. She worked as a paramedic, but she had also studied philosophy, human resources and creative writing at Houghton College.

