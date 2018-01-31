The Moment This Mother First Held Her 12-Ounce Baby Girl Is Enough To Bring Anybody To Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

When Angela Bakker’s daughter Naomi was born, she was so small that her parents were barely able to touch her. However, after two long weeks, Angela was finally able to hold her baby. And the sweet moment touched the hearts of everyone who saw it.

Angela and her husband Michael come from Reno, Nevada. The couple longed for a family, and to help them achieve their dream of having children, they turned to IVF. And it was thanks to the revolutionary fertility treatment that the Bakkers were able to welcome their first child, Nathaniel.

When their son was two years old, Angela and Michael decided to expand their family once more. As a result, they returned to their IVF clinic. Once there, doctors inserted two of the couple’s remaining embryos into Angela’s womb.

