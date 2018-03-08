This Mother Gave Birth To America’s First Septuplets. Now Her Oldest Son Has Some Sad News

ADVERTISEMENT

The birth of a child represents one of the most important moments in a couple’s life. For Patricia and Samuel Frustaci, though, everything changed in 1985 when she delivered not one, but seven babies. It was thought to have been the first time that septuplets had been born in the U.S., and as a result she was thrust into the national spotlight. However, in February 2018, her oldest son Joseph had some sad news regarding his groundbreaking mother.

Patricia was born at the Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on November 19, 1954, to parents Richard and Bonnie Jorgensen. Mom was a homemaker, while dad Richard served in the Air Force before moving into advertising. As their daughter grew up, though, her ambition became clear.

Midway through the 1970s, Patricia earned a bachelor’s degree in English, which then spurred her on to get a master’s from the California State University in Fullerton. She eventually became a teacher and married Samuel Frustaci in 1981. However, the newlyweds faced an unfortunate challenge in their attempts to start a family.

