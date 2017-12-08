This Mother Gave Birth To A Seemingly Normal Baby – But He Immediately Went Down In History

ADVERTISEMENT

For all young families across the globe, the birth of a child represents the most important moment in their lives. Malin Stenberg of Gothenburg, Sweden, is no different in that regard, after giving birth to her son Vincent over three years ago. However, following some devastating news as a teenager, this particular pregnancy went down in history.

While most young girls can look forward to building a family in the future, Stenberg’s aspirations were dealt a seemingly decisive blow at the age of just 15. The Swede received news that she didn’t have a womb, meaning that bearing children was impossible. This came as the result of an incredibly unusual genetic disorder known as MRKH Syndrome, which unsurprisingly left Stenberg bereft.

“I wasn’t ready to hear it, I couldn’t take it in,” she told the Daily Mail. “I thought that this means that I’ll never be able to carry a child of my own – but that is what women are made for. It felt so unfair.”

