When This Mother Had A Baby Boy, The Chance Of His Birth Was One In 48 Million

When Kyrsten Moreno discovered that she was pregnant, she had no idea just how special her son’s birth would be. Because while all baby’s birthdays are reason enough to celebrate, the chance of her child’s special day landing when it did was one in 48 million.

February 6 has always been an important day for Kyrsten Moreno and her family. That’s because not only is that date the Chicago, Illinois, resident’s birthday, it was also the day that her mom Nadine Hugmeyer was born.

As a result of sharing their happy day, Moreno says, when she was growing up, her mom gave up every one of her birthdays so that she could be the center of attention. Speaking of the significant day, in February 2018 Moreno told CBS Chicago, “Well, I definitely stole it from my mom. She was not allowed to have a birthday when I was young.”

