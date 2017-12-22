This Mother Was Overjoyed By Her Pregnancy. But Then She Learned Her Bump Wasn’t A Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

All Lauren Knowles wanted was a second child – it was her dream. So, when she took a pregnancy test and realized it was positive, she was unsurprisingly over the moon. But her joy would quickly be shattered by the results of a completely different test.

Just seven weeks into her pregnancy, doctors had to break some horrible news to the 27-year-old mother-to-be. Despite her growing belly, she was experiencing something far different than pregnancy. In fact, it wasn’t a baby that was growing in her womb after all.

Before that day, Knowles and her fiancé Trent had begun to build a happy life together. The couple had a son, Charlie, so Knowles was familiar with the feeling of pregnancy. She had recognized the sensation once again in 2015, taken a test and received the results she wanted: Knowles was expecting her second baby.

