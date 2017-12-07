When A Mother Posted A Photo Of Her Baby Online, A Friend Spotted A Worrying Reflection In Her Eye

ADVERTISEMENT

One mom thought nothing of posting an image of her one-year-old daughter online. However, little did she know the picture would change her daughter’s life. That’s because, not long after the photo had been shared, a friend of hers noticed an ominous reflection in the little girl’s eye.

Madeleine Robb lives in Stretford, England, where she works as a business analyst. In 2007 Robb and her husband Doug were expecting a baby girl. So, to clue herself up on what to expect, the mom-to-be signed up to an online pregnancy chatroom called BabyFit.

It was on this site that Robb first made contact with Megan Santos from Florida. She too was expecting a baby. And when her little girl Rowan arrived on the same day as Robb’s daughter Lileth in August 2007, the pair struck up a special bond.

