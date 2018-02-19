After A Mother Set Up A Hidden Camera, Her Husband Was Caught In An Act That’s Swept The Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Hidden cameras are traditionally used for spying on people, but they can have more wholesome purposes too. One mom, for instance, set up a hidden camera in her home, in the hopes of getting some footage of her children being cute and playful. And that’s exactly what she got – along with an added bonus. Yes, she caught her husband doing something so surprising that it’s since become a viral hit.

In days gone by, you needed to pull out a bulky camcorder at exactly the right time to capture your kids’ first steps or the moment when they did something particularly adorable. Nowadays though, there’s another, much more efficient solution.

We’re not talking about smartphones, which often carry the same hindrances. In fact, it’s actually hidden cameras that are great for capturing those spontaneous moments where you don’t necessarily have your phone to hand. And that’s exactly what mom Rejuena installed in her house in the U.S., to capture cute videos to share with the kids’ grandma.

