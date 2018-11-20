A Mother Was About To Be Thrown Off A Plane, But Another Parent Knew She Had To Intervene

ADVERTISEMENT

When a mother was asked to leave her flight unexpectedly, she had no idea how she would persuade the flight attendant to change their mind. Then, another passenger saw what was happening and decided to intervene.

Choosing a plane as your way to travel isn’t always easy. Even if your flight time is due to be relatively short, problems can arise. Unexpected delays can occur, there might be disruptive passengers on board or the flight could suffer from turbulence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, this flight definitely didn’t go to plan. Nonetheless, one of the passengers on the plane, Mackenzie Murphy, had certainly been expecting a smooth and problem-free journey. She was looking forward to a 45-minute trip home but, the experience ended up being slightly different to what she had envisaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT