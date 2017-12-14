3 Months After A Mother’s Twins Tragically Died, The Doctor’s News Left Her Completely Speechless

It’s the news no mother wants to hear – and Angel Hind heard it twice. Over the course of four days, the young mother had lost both of her newborn twins. She was understandably devastated, unsure she could go on without her babies.
But everything changed for the 33-year-old three months later, when her doctors gave her a shocking update on her health. Hind said there was no joy, no excitement in the room when she heard the news – just complete silence.
Only a few short months before that day, Hind had felt all of the happy anticipation of a mother-to-be. She and her partner, 31-year-old Nick Smailes, both had twins in their families, so it wasn’t a huge surprise that the music teachers were expecting a boy and girl of their own.
