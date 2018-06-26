This Woman Was Inexplicably Sick For A Decade, But Then Three Workmen Made A Dark Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

For ten long years, Kathi Wilson battled again an unknown illness. The mystery ailment made every day a struggle, and to make matters worse, her doctors had no idea what was causing it. However, in April 2018 three workmen made a dark discovery at Wilson’s home.

Wilson lives in Shelbyville, Indiana, with her husband and daughter. As far as we know, Wilson had enjoyed a fairly healthy lifestyle. However, in the late 2000s the mother was brought low by a mystery illness.

The unknown ailment left Wilson battling with recurring flu-like symptoms, muscle aches, fatigue and general discomfort. All these niggles worsened over time, until the once-healthy mom was left relying on a cane to walk.

