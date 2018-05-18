This Navy Man Reunited With His Son After Weeks Away. Then He Discovered His Wife Had Been Lying

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan and Tiffany had been apart for a whole month before they were finally reunited. But for the last couple of weeks, Tiffany had been harboring a secret. When her husband got back it was time to come clean. And his reaction was priceless.

Alan and Tiffany are two people with a truly heartwarming story. They are parents to an adorable little boy named Aiden, and all three of them appeared in a video that went totally viral. And the reason why will melt your heart.

After Aiden was born, the couple had tried to expand their family. They wanted another child to keep Aiden company. However, it didn’t go as planned. Tiffany got pregnant in 2014, but then after just nine weeks she tragically lost the baby.

