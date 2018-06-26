When This Girl Saw A Woman In Uniform Across The Room, She Couldn’t Help But Burst Into Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

An elementary schooler’s schedule is the same day in and day out. From subjects to specials, from lunchtime to recess, every hour is mapped out by their teachers. But something special happened to third-grader Christina Zamora during her lunchtime – and the unexpected moment caused her to burst into tears.

Zamora, who was a third-grader as of May 2018, attended Cottonwood Creek Elementary School in Hutto, Texas. On the 22nd of that month, she and her classmates headed into their lunch hour ready to eat and recharge.

As Zamora enjoyed her midday meal, lunch took an irregular turn. Her school’s head teacher took to the stage inside of the cafeteria, grabbed a microphone and made a very special presentation to the elementary schoolers.

