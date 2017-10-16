Moving to a new area means you have no idea who your new neighbors might be. Justin Hernandez found himself in this situation after moving to Phoenix, Arizona in summer 2017. A month or so later, he made an unlikely friend when he hooked up with a neighbor who lived in her car outside her house. Little did he know that their unique partnership would lead to worldwide fascination and praise.
Hernandez had just started life at his new home when he first met his namesake, Theresa Hernandez. The pair were thrown together for no other reason than living in the same area. But Justin quickly realized that Theresa’s lifestyle was very different to his, despite them surprisingly sharing the same surname.
Indeed, their partnership was very different to most people’s. Although living in the grounds of her home, Theresa chose to rest her head in her car every night. In fact, pretty soon Justin realized she wasn’t entering the house at all. She and her two dogs were living from the car.
-
A Man Won A Storage Unit At Auction – And Inside Lay The Secret Journals Of A Famous Death Rower
-
When A Man Saw This Otter By A Roadside, He Swiftly Pulled Over But Got The Fright Of His Life
-
When A Man Found This Giant Water Bubble In His Garden, He Jumped On It To Pop It Like A Zit
-
When Grandpa Gave Her Some Notebooks For Her 16th Birthday, She Found A Decade-Old Secret Inside
-
A Teen Mom’s Dad Wouldn’t Let Her Keep Her Baby – But Five Decades Later They Were Matched Online
-
This Actress Leapt To Her Death From The Hollywood Sign – And People Say She Still Haunts The Hills
-
A Neighbor Found This Elderly Woman Living In Her Car, And One Look Inside Her Home Revealed Why
-
When This 21-Year-Old Took This Selfie, Little Did She Know That Her World Was About To Collapse
-
Rescuers Found This Abandoned Kitten Wasting Away. Then They Realized Her Face Was Changing
-
A Couple Gave This Stray Cat A Home But Then Found Out She Was Hiding A Secret
-
When These Chimpanzees Saw Their Strange-Looking Brother, How They Treated Him Is Eye-Opening
-
This Guy Returned Early From Traveling To Surprise His Dad. But His Father Didn’t Even Recognize Him