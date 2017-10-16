A Neighbor Found This Elderly Woman Living In Her Car, And One Look Inside Her Home Revealed Why

ADVERTISEMENT

Moving to a new area means you have no idea who your new neighbors might be. Justin Hernandez found himself in this situation after moving to Phoenix, Arizona in summer 2017. A month or so later, he made an unlikely friend when he hooked up with a neighbor who lived in her car outside her house. Little did he know that their unique partnership would lead to worldwide fascination and praise.

Hernandez had just started life at his new home when he first met his namesake, Theresa Hernandez. The pair were thrown together for no other reason than living in the same area. But Justin quickly realized that Theresa’s lifestyle was very different to his, despite them surprisingly sharing the same surname.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, their partnership was very different to most people’s. Although living in the grounds of her home, Theresa chose to rest her head in her car every night. In fact, pretty soon Justin realized she wasn’t entering the house at all. She and her two dogs were living from the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT