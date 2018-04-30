Once Neighbors Saw A Couple’s Dream Home Being Built, They Started To Publicly Shame Them

ADVERTISEMENT

When Brett Flury began building his mansion in a pretty Georgia neighborhood, it was quite simply a dream come true. He had lived in the area all his life and was presumably excited to create fresh memories in his new house. However, things got off to a bad start when his neighbors publicly shamed him.

Indian Hills Parkway is a desirable residential street located in Marietta, GA. Pretty little houses line the lengthy road. And their simple yet elegant design helps them to blend in with the surrounding nature.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2017, the civic association’s architectural standards chief Bob Collins explained, “We had an architect so you’d hardly notice the homes. They were designed to blend into the woods.”

