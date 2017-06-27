For one woman, giving birth was a dream come true. So, every time she looked at her newborn baby, she couldn’t stop herself from smiling. But, little did she know, just three weeks later her whole life would be turned upside down.
Holly Gerlach comes from Edmonton in Alberta, Canada. Back in 2011, then aged 26, she was the life and soul of the party wherever she went and had plenty of friends. In fact, she had a real lust for life.
In early 2011, she was healthy, happy and looking forward to welcoming her first child. Her pregnancy had gone swimmingly. So, when it came time for her to deliver, Gerlach no doubt felt as confident as she could.
-
After This Nurse Was Spotted Grabbing Donated Baby Clothes, A Colleague Told Her Look In Her Trunk
-
These IVF Teens Were Always The Best Of Friends. Then They Found Out The Stunning Truth
-
This Family’s Water Barrel Mysteriously Emptied Every Night. Then They Discovered The Culprit
-
The 10 Most Dangerous Female Criminals Locked Away In Maximum Security Prisons
-
This Sweet Old Dog Was Bleeding Heavily – So She Was Put In A Trash Bag And Dumped At A Shelter
-
37 Years After She Gave Her Baby Up For Adoption, She Got Some Letters She Couldn’t Face Opening
-
20 Genius Tattoos Guaranteed To Make You Laugh
-
This Woman Has Warned Anybody Who Spots A Rubber Band On Their Front Door To Immediately Call 911
-
This New Mom Was Beaming After Giving Birth, But Three Weeks Later Her World Came Crashing Down
-
This Teen Was Trying To Apply For College When He Made The Most Alarming Discovery About His Past
-
The Royal Family Has Announced Some Upsetting News – And It’s Left Queen Elizabeth Heartbroken
-
20 Quick-Thinking Comedians Who Got The Last Laugh