This New Mom Was Beaming After Giving Birth, But Three Weeks Later Her World Came Crashing Down

For one woman, giving birth was a dream come true. So, every time she looked at her newborn baby, she couldn’t stop herself from smiling. But, little did she know, just three weeks later her whole life would be turned upside down.

Holly Gerlach comes from Edmonton in Alberta, Canada. Back in 2011, then aged 26, she was the life and soul of the party wherever she went and had plenty of friends. In fact, she had a real lust for life.

In early 2011, she was healthy, happy and looking forward to welcoming her first child. Her pregnancy had gone swimmingly. So, when it came time for her to deliver, Gerlach no doubt felt as confident as she could.

