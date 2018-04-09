When A New Mother Fell Into A Coma, A Nurse Had A Final Desperate Idea To Save Her Life

ADVERTISEMENT

The day Shelly Cawley gave birth to her first child should have been one of the best of her life. Instead, it seemed as if it could be her last, as the new mom fell into a coma after a blood clot moved to her lungs. In an effort to revive her, however, her medical team tried a long shot.

In 2015 Shelly and her husband Jeremy were living in Concord, North Carolina. She was studying to become a nurse; he was a YMCA director. However, a little less than a year prior to that, the couple had learned that they were to both take on one of life’s most important jobs: being a parent.

And while the couple had not been planning to conceive at that time, they still excitedly threw themselves into preparation when they learned that Shelly was pregnant. Both attended weekly birthing classes, for instance, in order to get Shelly ready for her delivery.

