This Newborn Was Crying While Getting His Shots, And His Dad’s Reaction Has Swept The Internet

There’s nothing worse for a parent than seeing a baby in pain, and there’s no guidebook to help them on how to respond. But one father from Warrenton, Georgia, might be able to offer some tips. The proud dad took the internet by storm after a video showing his reaction to his baby crying over vaccination shots went viral.

Antwon Lee took his adorable two-month-old son to a pediatrician to get immunization shots. The baby boy, Debias King, had never been vaccinated before. As a result, Antwon was pretty sure his little fella would be in a lot of distress after the injections.

The appointment was on October 26, 2017, the same day that Antwon learned the heart-breaking news that his father, Anthony Lee, had passed away. He had been close to his dad, who was only 57 at the time of his death.

