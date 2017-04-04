This Newlywed Was Itching So Much, Her Skin Bled. Then 4 Months Later, Doctors Discovered The Truth

When Lucy Crossley was 27 she had just started a new job with a lingerie company. She and her boyfriend Liam – a personal trainer – were living in Leeds, England. What’s more, they were saving money for their wedding.
But in June 2013, things started to go wrong for the couple. Lucy was in London for work when she called Liam complaining that she didn’t feel quite right. Naturally, Liam was immediately concerned.
She told him that she had a terrible itching sensation all over her body. Initially, the couple thought that it was probably due to an allergy of some description. However, the itching proved to be relentless.
20 Fascinating Facts About Prince That’ll Make You Long For The Return Of His Purple Reign
20 Black Female Stars Who Are Still Killing It In Their 50s
This Stray Dog Was Lost In The Woods And Terrified Of Humans. So A Rescuer Played Dead On The Path
20 Friends Secrets That Even Phoebe At Her Flakiest Would Never Blurt Out
20 Wonderfully Weird Inventions That Are Actually Useful
Scientists Have Discovered The Largest Dinosaur Footprint Ever Found. And It’s One Of Thousands
When A Guy Rescued This Old Trunk From A Dumpster, What He Found Inside Brought Its Owner To Tears
After Neighbors Heard Desperate Cries Coming From A Drainpipe, This Woman Crept In To Investigate
20 Warning Signs That You Need To Treat Your Body Better
Allied Spies Were Able To Trick The Nazis Because Of This German Intelligence Chief’s Double Life
20 Everyday Hang-Ups That Are Holding Back Your Happiness
This Mom Died 5 Days After Delivering Her Son, So A TV Star Did Something Special For The Family