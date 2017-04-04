This Newlywed Was Itching So Much, Her Skin Bled. Then 4 Months Later, Doctors Discovered The Truth

By Francesca Lynagh
April 4, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Lucy-may Crossley / via Abbvie-Care
Image: Facebook/Lucy-may Crossley / via Abbvie-Care

When Lucy Crossley was 27 she had just started a new job with a lingerie company. She and her boyfriend Liam – a personal trainer – were living in Leeds, England. What’s more, they were saving money for their wedding.

Image: Facebook/Lucy-may Crossley
Image: Facebook/Lucy-may Crossley

But in June 2013, things started to go wrong for the couple. Lucy was in London for work when she called Liam complaining that she didn’t feel quite right. Naturally, Liam was immediately concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Liam Zeus Crossley
Image: Facebook/Liam Zeus Crossley

She told him that she had a terrible itching sensation all over her body. Initially, the couple thought that it was probably due to an allergy of some description. However, the itching proved to be relentless.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT