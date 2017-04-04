This Newlywed Was Itching So Much, Her Skin Bled. Then 4 Months Later, Doctors Discovered The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

When Lucy Crossley was 27 she had just started a new job with a lingerie company. She and her boyfriend Liam – a personal trainer – were living in Leeds, England. What’s more, they were saving money for their wedding.

But in June 2013, things started to go wrong for the couple. Lucy was in London for work when she called Liam complaining that she didn’t feel quite right. Naturally, Liam was immediately concerned.

She told him that she had a terrible itching sensation all over her body. Initially, the couple thought that it was probably due to an allergy of some description. However, the itching proved to be relentless.

