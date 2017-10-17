When These 27-Year-Olds Got Together, They Didn’t Realize The Astonishing Truth About Their Births

ADVERTISEMENT

This U.S. couple got together during high school and married ten years later. There was an instant connection when they first met, but it wasn’t long before they realized that there was something else that meant that they were destined for each other all along.

Jessica and Aaron Bairos are newlyweds that share a stronger connection than most other married couples. The story of their lives is truly remarkable, and one that has hit headlines because of the unusual twist. It’s hard to believe that it’s actually true.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple first met when they were at high school. They attended different schools in Taunton, Massachusetts, but they found each other through mutual friends. Having started dating in 2007, they waited a further ten years before tying the knot in September 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT