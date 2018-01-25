This News Anchor Was Given A Hideous Jacket – And The Note That Came With It Was Truly Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people, losing someone they hold dear is a heartbreaking and traumatic experience. Often, little things can trigger memories of that person. As a result, family members often put off having to sort through their loved ones’ belongings.

You see, going through such possessions can be a painful experience. And typically, items such as these end up at local thrift stores or hidden away in dusty attics. But, when Connie Larson’s husband unexpectedly passed on, she knew just what to do with his belongings.

Colorado resident Connie met her husband-to-be Doyle Larson when they were both working in Denison, Iowa. The couple wed in 2010, and four years later they relocated to Colorado in order to be nearer to their family. However, their life together was not without its difficulties.

