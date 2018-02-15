19 People Who Proved The Doubters Wrong In Consummate Style

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever done something so unbelievable that you just had to find a way to prove it to people? Probably – we’ve all seen or done some crazy things. And now that everyone’s carrying a camera in their pockets, it makes the burden of proof a lot easier. However, these geniuses took things to the next level by not only proving their doubters wrong, but also doing so in the most awesome ways possible.

19. This Security Guard

My friend told me he was working security for the Dalai Lama. I didn’t believe him until he posted this on his Facebook

Well, that’s definitely one way to prove the doubters wrong. After all, even in a world where Photoshop exists, this looks pretty darn definitive. And to top it off, it’s not like it’s just a selfie he’s taken with the Dalai Lama in the background. No, it’s way more awesome than that.

18. This Committed Husband

Told the wife the floor was gross and needed cleaning. Told her I was willing to do it. She said we don’t need to. Clean half she said and let’s see the difference…. mission accomplished. (We don’t have tiled floors)

Was this worth the monumental effort that it must have taken? Of course. Because if you’re going to prove someone wrong, you may as well do it in such a way that they can never doubt you again. Indeed, there really seems to be no way back for his wife after this.

