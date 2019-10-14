There’s no way of escaping the fact that gender roles are very different today compared to the 1950s. Things were particularly difficult for women back then, as they were expected to fulfill the role of the perfect housewife. So, in order to live up to these impossible expectations, there was plenty of bizarre advice going around. Let’s take a look at some of the most extreme pearls of wisdom from the era.
This Is The Bizarre Life Advice We Used To Give Housewives In The 1950s
Have dinner ready
One Home Economics book from the 1950s recommends that wives always have dinner prepared for their husbands. An extract advises, “Plan ahead, even the night before, to have a delicious meal on time. This is a way of letting him know that you have been thinking about him and are concerned about his needs.”