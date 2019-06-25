These Are The Bizarre Qualities That Men Found Alluring In The ‘60s

By Annie Price
June 25, 2019
Image: Reg Burkett/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

For many people, the 1960s are considered to be an era of great change when it comes to gender roles. However, women still had to adhere to rigid societal expectations – many of which were forced upon them by members of the opposite sex. And quite frankly, some of the things men found attractive at the time were downright bizarre.

Image: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

40. Bare legs

The 1960s gave rise to arguably one of the biggest fashion moments of all time – the miniskirt. Popular amongst young women of the day, the leg-baring garment would come to represent an entire era of sexual emancipation. But at the time, wearing the item was, for some, simply an easy way to rebel against parents.

Image: John Pratt/Keystone Features/Getty Images

39. Flawless pins

Given the popularity of the miniskirt, having flawless legs became a new concern for women. So, long before Kim Kardashian launched her own line of body make-up, ladies in the 1960s started painting up their pins to ensure they looked perfect. Women had drawn on their legs before – but that was during the Second World War, when stockings were scarce.

