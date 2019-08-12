Don Knotts’ Daughter Confessed Why She Had To Run Away From His Deathbed To Laugh

ADVERTISEMENT

Stand-up comic Karen Knotts grew up as the daughter of famous comedian and actor Don Knotts. Now she probably knows the difference between comedy and tragedy. And that’s not surprising given both were exemplified in her father’s role in 1960s sitcom The Andy Griffith Show. But those two things coincided when she sat at her father’s deathbed in February 2006. In fact, at one point she was so overwhelmed that she had to run out of the room.

Interestingly, Karen has talked about her father a lot since he passed away. And it perhaps helps that she has a great many stories about him. “My father was a multifaceted character,” she told The Wichita Eagle in 2014. “He was always a bit of a mystery. He could be so outgoing and charming, but he could also be introverted and shy.”

So in 2018 Karen did an extensive interview with Closer Weekly in which she discussed her father. Indeed, she went into detail about her personal relationship with him, his career in movies and The Andy Griffith Show. But significantly, she revealed that she had a regret about running from the room where he lay on his deathbed.

