It’s often joked that if you remember the 1969 music festival Woodstock, then you probably weren’t there. But Judy and Jerry Griffin were definitely there. In fact, it was where they first met. And after a 50-year search for images of their first encounter proved fruitless, they finally saw themselves on film.
50 Years After A Couple First Met At Woodstock, They Discovered Footage Of Their Fateful Encounter
In the 50 years since the Woodstock Festival took place, it has stood as an iconic event of the 1960s. Although it was scheduled as a relatively small affair, it soon snowballed beyond the organizers’ control. And perhaps that was how Jerry and Judy Griffin felt as their paths randomly crossed that day.