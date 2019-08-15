Ingrid Bergman Was Once Hollywood’s Good-girl, But Then A Scandalous Affair Ruined Her Reputation

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 1949 and actor Ingrid Bergman is Hollywood’s sweetheart. From her breakout role 13 years prior in Intermezzo to leading roles in cinematic classics such as Casablanca, the Swedish star is hot property. But after shooting Stromboli with Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini that year, the star’s fortunes will change dramatically.

During Bergman’s early career, she and producer David O. Selznick created a perfect, good-girl image for the star. Within this, her roles varied from a nun to three separate goes at playing Joan of Arc. And her popularity grew, with the actress becoming “the ideal of American womanhood,” according to the St. James Encyclopedia of Popular Culture.

Selznick had worked to create this wholesome image for Bergman, showcasing her natural beauty and only casting her in roles to court exactly that reaction. He, according to the Ramsen Center Magazine, wanted the star to be the opposite of “exotic glamour types in the vein of Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich.”

