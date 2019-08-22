20 Years After JFK Jr.’s Untimely Death, A Close Friend Has Come Clean About His Darkest Secrets

ADVERTISEMENT

Like his father before him, John F. Kennedy Jr. has become a something of a mythical figure in American history. Indeed, his life is all the more talked-about today for the fact that it was cut so tragically short. At the age of just 38 he died in a plane crash, alongside his wife and sister-in-law. That was 20 years ago, but there are still secrets coming out about him today.

One of Kennedy’s friends in life was a man called Steven Gillon. The pair had first met at Brown University in 1981, while Kennedy was a student and Gillon was working as a teaching assistant. The latter went on to become a historian – and naturally he has a lot to say about Kennedy Jr., his famous family and his tragic death.

To mark the anniversary of Kennedy’s passing, Gillon published a book titled America’s Reluctant Prince. In the preface he wrote, “I hope to preserve his legacy by allowing the world to understand the man I knew, and the one whom I would discover in the course of conducting research for this book.”

