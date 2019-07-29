20 Years After JFK Jr.’s Fatal Plane Crash, Carole Radziwill Made An Emotional Confession

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 16, 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr. radioed into the Martha’s Vineyard Airport. A short while later, at 8:38 p.m., he and his passengers – wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and her sister Lauren – set off from Essex County Airport in New Jersey. Their journey to Martha’s Vineyard should have taken in and around 90 minutes.

But by 2:15 a.m., the Kennedy family called the authorities. John Jr., the son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy, had never arrived at the small airport. By 4 a.m., the Coast Guard was searching for him and his passengers in the Atlantic Ocean. It soon discovered signs that the worst had happened – pieces of the Kennedy aircraft were floating in the water.

It’s been 20 years since that shocking story hit airwaves. But one woman felt it even more acutely than the public that adored John Jr. and his wife Carolyn. Carole Radziwill knew the Kennedys personally and, after two decades, she decided to tell her emotional story about the devastating losses she faced that summer.

