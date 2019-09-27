It’s safe to say that gender roles have moved on quite a bit since the 1950s. Back then, women largely stayed home and kept house while men went out and earned a living. However, expectations were beginning to change during the decade itself, and some of the qualities girls desired in a husband may come as a big surprise.
You May Be Surprised By What 1950s Women Saw As Perfect Husband Material
40. Tall
When it came to finding the ideal husband, for women of the 1950s height was key. The perfect suitor had to be tall, with the optimum measurement seemingly being a nice, round 6 feet. Back in 1957 the average woman was 5 feet, 2 inches tall, meaning girls dreamed of having a man tower over them.