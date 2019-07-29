Miss Piggy Was Based On A Real Jazz Singer – And The Woman Didn’t Appreciate The Tribute One Bit

ADVERTISEMENT

Miss Piggy may well be an indisputable legend in the world of entertainment. But with her tendency to karate chop anyone who crosses her, smother the object of her affections and hog the limelight at all costs, she’s not exactly someone you welcome comparison with. Little wonder then that the Muppet’s inspiration apparently didn’t see the character as a glowing tribute.

Yes, it turns out that Kermit the Frog’s on/off girlfriend is actually based on a real person. And a very famous person in her own right too. Indeed, Peggy Lee was one of the most popular musical performers of the mid-20th century, scoring multiple number ones and picking up nominations at both the Grammys and Academy Awards.

But the lady who once voiced two Siamese cats and a stray Pekingese in Lady and the Tramp reportedly didn’t appreciate being honored by a felt puppet pig. And one who became renowned as the ultimate high-maintenance diva at that. Here’s a look at Lee’s fascinating life story and how she inadvertently influenced Jim Henson’s famous creation.

