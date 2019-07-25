When A Plumber Was Working On A School Restroom, He Found A Stash Of Stolen Treasure From The ’40s

ADVERTISEMENT

The girls’ restroom at school isn’t usually the best place for a fully grown man to find himself. Indeed, it’s likely to raise eyebrows and even invite police attention. But at least this man was a plumber who had been asked to do a routine job. And furthermore, these toilets were now defunct, being the remnants of an old school building in Illinois. In fact, the plumber was helping with demolition work.

As the professional works on removing a toilet, he cracks open an air vent behind it, attached to the wall. And suddenly, a pile of artefacts come tumbling out. Although the plumber remains anonymous, media and news sources jump on the story. And who would have thought it all began with a toilet and a grate full of unexpected treasure?

Although the stunning finds probably aren’t worth much in cash, they do hold significant sentimental value for some. Furthermore, they arguably act as a time capsule for a much treasured era. In fact, a woman has been missing one of the items for around 70 years. So you can imagine her delight when she finally laid eyes on it again.

