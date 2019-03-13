A Purse From 1954 Was Found In A High School – And The Treasures Inside Revealed A Sweet Love Story

ADVERTISEMENT

When construction workers were demolishing an old high school in Jeffersonville, Indiana, they uncovered a vintage purse. The contents of the bag were like an accidental time capsule from 1954. And one of the treasures concealed within the purse revealed a sweet teenage romance.

Many people look back fondly on their school days. In fact, a 2015 survey reported by The Guardian found that half the respondents thought of those years as their most happy. As a result, reunions remain a popular way for adults to reconnect with their past and swap memories with their former classmates.

The reason that we place so much emphasis on our formative years could be down to our biology. The memories that we hold for the longest become our strongest. And it’s for that reason that someone with Alzheimer’s may remember decades-old details while they struggle to recall events that took place earlier that day.

