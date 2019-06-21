Over Two Decades Since The Wonder Years Ended, Here’s What The Show’s Stars Are Up To Now

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a while since The Wonder Years was on our screens. But back when it was there, it was huge. Indeed, to this day it’s considered one of the best American TV shows of its era. And its stars are still remembered best for being part of the show, even though they grew up and went on to other things.

The Wonder Years follows a young boy named Kevin Arnold, played by Fred Savage, throughout the defining years of his life. The series covers the time period 1968 to 1973 and every year in the series occurs exactly 20 years before it aired on TV. Meanwhile, Kevin’s relationships with his family, friends and crush Winnie Cooper are all important aspects of the show.

An older Kevin, voiced by Daniel Stern, narrates the series by looking back on what he calls his “wonder years.” And these days, the young cast of the show likewise reminiscence about the time they spent growing up on set. Indeed, just like their characters, they too went through teenage crushes and difficult situations before emerging as adults.

