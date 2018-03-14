Hours After A Nurse Decided To Adopt This Abused Child, She Received More Life-changing News

ADVERTISEMENT

As a seasoned nurse, Florida woman Jess Hamm thought she had experienced most things her job could bring. But when she came across an abused toddler at work in early 2017, the medic felt something above and beyond the call of duty. As sudden as a thunderbolt, Hamm’s heart instantly went out to the unfortunate infant. Almost in that moment, the nurse knew she would do anything to provide the mistreated mite with a loving home. But, just after Hamm had taken steps to make that a reality and change both their lives forever, lightning struck twice.

Hamm was then 30 years old and worked at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, south of St. John’s River in central Jacksonville, FL. As a full-time nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit, Hamm’s job could be extremely emotionally demanding. However, little did she know that it could also be utterly life changing.

Indeed, Hamm had often joked around with other staff members about the child patients she wanted to take home with her, but one day in March 2017 it became serious. The nurse had clocked on as normal that Thursday morning. But during her shift, she met a baby girl called Delilah who broke down the medic’s professional exterior and stole her heart.

