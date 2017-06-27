After This Nurse Was Spotted Grabbing Donated Baby Clothes, A Colleague Told Her Look In Her Trunk

She walked into the break room at the hospital and saw her colleague digging around in a box of baby clothes. At first, she couldn’t work out why. However, then she discovered the shocking explanation.
The nurse rummaging through the box was Sara Putnam. She and her co-worker Pam Medina worked at Henrico Doctor’s Hospital in Henrico County, Richmond, Virginia, and their story is a touching one.
It all started on what seemed like a perfectly normal day at work. However, Medina then stumbled across Putnam in the staff room looking through a pile of baby clothes that had been donated to the hospital.
