This Nurse Was In A Struggle To Stay Alive. Then A Camera Recorded The Moment Everything Changed

By Francesca Lynagh
April 27, 2017
Image: Vimeo/Claire McMillan
Danny Kolzow is a nurse from Fort Worth, Texas. And his story is an incredible one. He was born with an unfortunate medical condition that often affects how his kidneys work.

Image: Facebook/Danny Kolzow
As a result, his physical health began to decline sharply. What’s more, he was told that he needed a kidney transplant in order to bring him back to good health. However, there wasn’t a match immediately available for Kolzow.

Image: Facebook/Danny Kolzow
And so, he waited. In the meantime, Kolzow was invited to dinner with his close friend Graham McMillan, and McMillan’s wife, Claire. The two men had first gotten to know each other at university.

