This Obese Amputee Was Told He Had Three Months To Live, So He Lost 488 Pounds In A Bid To Survive

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanley Hollar of Indiana was so overweight in early 2015 that despairing doctors were seriously concerned for his health. The medical profession had him marked down for an early death. In fact, the appalling prognosis was that Hollar would not see his next birthday. Having already lost a leg due to obesity-related issues 20 years prior while still in college, Hollar did not want to lose his life into the bargain. So the morbidly obese man decided to do something drastic. Three years on and Hollar is a totally changed individual.

Hollar is a 42-year-old relief teacher from the rural city of Rushville, IN, some 50 miles away from Indianapolis. Unfortunately, however, Hollar has not had much to shout about in his life so far. And most of the educator’s problems have stemmed from one thing – his weight. Indeed, Hollar has struggled to keep his size under control ever since he was very young.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even when he was just five years old, Hollar tipped the kindergarten scales at almost 100 pounds. This was at the top end of what an average boy twice his age could have expected to weigh. Hollar’s weight continued to snowball all the way until he started college. Nonetheless, at the age of 20, he was part of an indoor soccer team in his sophomore year, having found a position he particularly enjoyed – goalkeeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT