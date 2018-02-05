After This Obese Guy Just Couldn’t Get A Date, He Was Inspired To Lose Half Of His Body Weight

ADVERTISEMENT

After constantly being knocked back when trying to get a date, Mos Sataporn had no doubt given up hope of ever finding love. However, that’s when he decided to make a dramatic change in his life. And the result of his efforts meant he lost almost half of his body weight.

Mos Sataporn lives in the city of Bangkok in Thailand. Like many young men his age, he was interested in dating and was actively looking for romance. For Sataporn, though, the path to true love was not going to run smooth.

In fact, in his doomed quest to find the one, Sataporn struggled to even secure a date. Then, to make matters worse, he found himself the victim of a painful rejection. Tired of being alone, Sataporn resolved to make some major adjustments to his lifestyle.

