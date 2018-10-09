Young Girls Snapped This Obese Woman In Walmart, But Years Later She Shared Her Side Of The Story

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all of the advantages it offers, the internet can sometimes be an incredibly cruel place. Missouri resident Jennifer Knapp Wilkinson can certainly attest to that, as a group of young girls snapped and shared a humiliating picture showing her falling off her mobility scooter in Walmart. However, several years after the event, the mom of two has finally given her side of the story.

In 2012 Wilkinson went grocery shopping at Walmart, using a motorized scooter to travel down the various aisles. When she got to the soda section, she looked to pick up a box and put it in her basket, but the situation then took an unfortunate turn. Indeed, as she leaned over to the shelf, she fell out of her cart.

A group of young girls then caught sight of Wilkinson’s position, and snapped a picture of her. However, not even they could’ve predicted what happened next. After being shared on Imgur, the photo went viral in 2013. It appeared on websites such as Reddit and Rate My Job, with online users openly mocking the woman.

